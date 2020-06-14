GARY DUPUY Gary Wayne Dupuy, born May 20, 1944 in Los Angeles, CA, departed this life on June 4, 2020 in Monroe, WA. He was 76. He enjoyed motorcycles, fishing, working in his yard, and spending time with his family and friends. Gary had worked for the Paradise Recreation and Parks District. He especially enjoyed being their official Santa Claus each year. He retired at 71 years old. Gary and his wife relocated to Monroe, WA after losing their home in the devastating fire that consumed Paradise in November 2018. Gary is survived by his loving wife of over 40 years, Lynn, children Timothy, James, and Elisabeth, 7 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, and many extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his son Joseph in 2008 and great granddaughter Loren in 2018. Gary was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend and he will be deeply missed by all who knew him. At his request, no services will be held. Please sign the guestbook and share memories at purdykerr.com.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Jun. 14, 2020.