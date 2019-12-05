|
GARY J (ROCKY) ROCKWELL, SR Gary (Rocky) Rockwell, son of the late Robert and Dorothy Rockwell, passed away peacefully Sunday, November 17, 2019 surrounded by several family members, after a 7-month battle with liver cancer. Born July 13, 1943, in Catskill, NY, Gary's family moved to Palermo, CA when he was a young boy. After graduating from Oroville High School in 1961, Gary joined the Air Force, where he took the name "Rocky". During his time in the Air Force, Rocky met his wife Marjorie (Marge) Kelly on a softball field in Miles City, MT. They married after he left the service in 1965, and remained married until her death in 2012. After their first child, Kelly was born, they moved back to Oroville, CA, where they had 2 more children, Shelly and Gary. Rocky spent most of his adult life working in lumber mills as a saw filer, where he used welding and sharpening skills to keep the large saws working. He never missed work, and never missed the opportunity to help people. Rocky was known to be the person who helped stranded motorists, neighbors, and coworkers whenever they needed anything. Some of Rocky's favorite things were the Oakland Raiders and A's, NHRA Drag Racing, Heavy Metal music, crossword and Sudoku puzzles, and Peanut M&M's. Rocky is survived by his sisters Sandy Becker (George) of Palermo, CA. and Diane Reed of CO, and brothers Barry Rockwell (Lynn) of Oroville, CA and Mike Rockwell (Lily) of Idaho, daughters Kelly Bott of Wake Forest, NC and Shelly Edwards (Rick) of Martinez, CA, and son Gary J Rockwell, Jr of Reno, NV, his grandchildren Brennan, Kevin, and Aubrey Bott and Sara and Matthew Edwards, as well as his partner of 7 years, Johanna Wakeley, and her son Tim Wakeley (Linda) and grandchildren Mike and Lauren (Cory). Rocky is also survived by his brother-in-law Glen Kelly (Susan) of Portland, OR, and sisters-in-law Betty Kelly of Billings, MT, and Sue Arango (Joaquin) of Seattle, WA, and numerous nieces and nephews who meant so much to him. There will be a Celebration of Life Saturday, December 7, 2019, at 12:00 noon at the Cornucopia of Oroville Restaurant, 515 Montgomery St, in Oroville.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Dec. 5, 2019