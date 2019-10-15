|
GARY H. JONES Gary Jones died peacefully at home surrounded by family the evening of Monday, October 7th 2019, when his body succumbed to cancer. Gary was born to William and Evalee Jones in Wichita Falls, Texas on July 23, 1946. Gary grew up in Santa Barbara, CA where he attended Santa Barbara High School and college. Afterwards, Gary joined the Marines. He attended Chico State and finished his degree in social work. He met his now ex-wife, June Gnass and they were married in 1980 and their two children, Emily and Evan. Gary was an early member of the Chico Velo club and participated in many cycling events, as well as the Sierra Super Tour. One of the highlights for Gary was his love for creating art. He made a career of blowing glass at Orient & Flume Art Glass in Chico in 1978, where he not only created beautiful art glass such as Hawthorne vases and iridescent pieces, but his pink dogwood perfume bottle was featured on the cover of Smithsonian Magazine, Spring 1987. Gary is survived by his only two children: son, Evan Jones of Chico, daughter Emily Jones Salmon (Daniel Salmon Jr.); five grandchildren Kyle, Kieran, Jasiah, Iyla and Ruben; his only sister, Brenda Freeman, two nieces; his ex-wife, June Gnass and many beloved friends. A Celebration of Life will be held in November. Please email CelebrateGary2019@gmail or call (530)588-4890 for details. In lieu of flowers, travel to the Grand Canyon. That's where he wanted to go but never did.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Oct. 15, 2019