GARY L. SPENCE Gary L. Spence, 78, passed away peacefully at Enloe Hospital on March 2, 2019, with many loving family members at his bedside. They shared wonderful memories about Gary's life with many tears, as well as laughter. In 1953, Gary moved with his family to a small dairy farm in Glenn, California, and remained a lifelong resident of the area. Gary had a work ethic that was beyond exemplary. When he accepted an offer to drive truck for J & R Giesbrecht Trucking, it was the highlight of his working years, and, when that job ended, he transferred to driving for McCorkle Trucking. Both employers respected Gary's ability and knowledge of truck driving. Gary leaves behind his loving wife of 55 years, Noma. Also, missing him are his siblings, Jack (Evelyn) Spence, Lewis (Sandy) Spence, Elaine Shoeffler, Ray (Joan) Spence, Herb (Claudelle) Spence, Carol (Ivan) Leach, Dennis (Betty) Spence, Jim (Suzanne) Spence, and Judy Spence, as well as many nieces and nephews. Gary's parents, Jack R. and Susan Spence, as well as sister, Frieda Bostick brother, Alan Spence, sister, Jean Ponciano, and brother, Ron Spence preceded him in death. Gary was respected and loved by all who knew him. He was truly a "gentle" man. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Those who wish to make a memorial donation may do so to their favorite charity. Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Mar. 19, 2019