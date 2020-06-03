GARY LYNN LAUTT Born/raised in Lehr, North Dakota November 29, 1949. Last breath in his Chico home May 24, 2020 comfortably embraced by his loving wife/caregiver Amy Voorhees. Gary's parent's Elmer and Muriel moved their family to Lodi, California when he was about 5. He and his brother Terry grew up attending schools there, later Gary earned his Doctor of Pharmacy degree at University of the Pacific in Stockton. He worked both retail and hospital medicine spending nearly 40 years working nightshift at Enloe Medical Center. Gary lived life grateful. Grateful for great parents; 4 beautiful children; wonderful significant others; great friends; amazing pets; relationship with nature; the city he lived in; good job; ability to play with incredible athletes and musicians; and, living with freedom to pursue happiness. Proclaiming at end of life "I was truly a happy person". Importance/endearment of family, friends, and pets was a central focus in Gary's life. Sleep seemed overrated if it interfered being a husband, father, completing work responsibilities, and engaging in ongoing aerobic activities harvesting Fun. Gary lived a happy active life, never hesitating to take part in new physical challenges. He evolved into an extreme partaker of many activities, earning entry in the Guinness Book of World Records for consecutive doubles foot-bag (hacky-sack) kicks (132,011 over 22hrs!). John Muir inspired his passion for nature and the hundreds of mountains he ultimately summited. An artist in storytelling, listeners would time-travel through his animation while describing his abundant unique experiences. He accrued thousands of lifetime miles cycling daily while balancing work schedule with valued family time. Integrating his FUN found in juggling, Frisbees, stair climbing, kicking sticks/foot bags and others his catchphrases, "Bring IT!! And "That was FUN!" will be remembered fondly. Preceded in death by his father Elmer and Brother Terry. Survived by: mother Muriel Lautt, wife Amy, 4 adult children: Cedar, Skylar, Kaelia, Barrett, 2 stepsons: Kevin and Jordan, 3 grandchildren, 5 cats, and innumerable friends who will continue his rich legacy.



