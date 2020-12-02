GARY WHEELER On Sunday, November 22, 2020, Gary Kent Wheeler of Chico died at the age of 70. Gary was born to Leatrice and Jack Wheeler in Colusa, California. He graduated from Colusa High School in 1969 and worked for the Colusa County Road Department for over 30 years. He married Susan on November 13, 1987 in Chico, California. Gary loved waterskiing, dancing, and going to the movies. But his favorite past time by far was spoiling his grandchildren. Many around Chico would recognize Gary as he would walk miles around town every day with his beloved dogs, Sadie and Colt. Gary was everyone's friend and generous to a fault he really would give the shirt off of his back to help another. Gary was preceded in death by his brothers Ronnie and Clyde, his mother, Leatrice, and his father, Jack. He is survived by his wife, Susan; children Jeffrey, Stephen, and Jennifer; grandchildren Malcolm, Madilyn, Ryan, John, Brynn, Caitlin, J.J., and Emili; and lots of cousins. Gary will be laid to rest in the Williams Cemetery.



