GARY WILSON Gary Wilson, 69, passed away at his home on July 3, 2019. Gary was born June 5, 1950 in Marin County. In the 50's, he and his brother had a Wally & Beaver Cleaver childhood with dogs, Cub and Boy Scouts, Little League, camping, fishing, and other outings. Gary attended San Rafael Military Academy and graduated in 1968. He attained an AA degree at College of Marin 2 years later. He then followed his brother where he briefly attended Chico State. Gary worked odd jobs then started a 39 year career as a meat cutter for Shop & Save / Food for Less / Food Maxx. Gary retired in 2012. He was a member of Alpha Phi Omega and the Chico Sirs. He shared his father's passion for fishing. He plied the Sac River in the 70's - 90's on his boat, the "River Rat". He caught many fish and amassed many friends. He was friendly, always wanted to help, and it was said by many that he would give you the shirt oft his back. Gary is preceded in death by his parents, Howard & Wanda Wilson of Applegate. He is survived by his brother, Greg, and nieces Sara Vaughan of Chico and Rachel Puchrik of Littleton, CO. A celebration of his life will be announced at a future time. Gary will be missed, but not by the fish. Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on July 11, 2019