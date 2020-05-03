GENARO GERRY INGCO JR. After 92 and 3/4 rambunctious, vibrant years, Gerry quietly departed our world on March 5, 2020 at his home in Chico, CA. Born June 24, 1927, in San Francisco, he was the proud, only child of immigrant parents, Greta and Genaro Ingco, Sr. His life was full of adventures and friendships. Each chapter was an interesting and exciting story that Gerry loved to recall with family and friends. He grew up roaming the streets of San Francisco and Golden Gate Park. Immediately after high school, he enlisted in the USMC Reserves and reported to Treasure Island. He discharged in 1948. Gerry's fondness for the outdoors and bay area landed him a position as Ranger at Mt. Tamalpias State Park with a childhood friend. His friend talked him into signing up for the USMC Reserves for the extra pay. On July 24, 1950, two days before his reserve enlistment was to expire, he was ordered to report to active duty in Japan and South Korea. Gerry was severely injured in battle. He was honored with a Purple Heart and Bronze Star by the military. He discharged from the Marine Corps July 1951 and enrolled in Forestry at UC Berkeley. Dec. 13, 1952, he united in marriage with Marilyn "Lynn" Cydell in Mill Valley, CA. Gerry served 27 years with the US Forest Service. He was always involved in numerous work endeavors and family adventures. He retired from the Plumas Nat'l Forest in Greenville in 1982. Gerry and Lynn chose Chico as their retirement location, but they traveled frequently. Following 52 years together, Lynn passed away in May 2005. Gerry had an unlimited amount of interests and passions. His vast knowledge of nature, science, music, art, and literature kept him connected to several friends right up to the very end of his amazing life. His good nature, generosity and sense of humor will be sorely missed by his children: Lisa Beebe, Marci Hutchison, Matthew Ingco, their spouses; his grandchildren: Tessa Villines, Dewey Hutchison, Callie Barkdull, Patrick Beebe, their spouses; and his great grandchildren: Damien, Tristine, Dominic, Julietta & Arianna. Interment will be at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery. Donations may be made to Calif Native Plant Society, Osher Lifelong Learning Institute or a favorite charity.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on May 3, 2020.