Chico Enterprise-Record Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newton-Bracewell
680 Camellia Way
Chico, CA 95926
(530) 342-9003
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St John Baptist Catholic Church,
416 Chestnut St.
Chico, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gene Macedo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gene Macedo


1964 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gene Macedo Obituary
GENE MACEDO With deepest sorrow, we announce that our beloved son Eugene 'Gene' Anthony Macedo passed away on July 16, 2019 while in the hospital. Gene is survived by his parents, Lisa and Lou Hocevar, his brother Randy Hocevar and his many uncle, aunts and cousins. Gene was born on January 2, 1964 in Castro Valley, Ca, the son of Luisa Hocevar and Gene Macedo. He lived in the San Francisco Bay Area and later moved to Butte County. He attended San Ramon High School. We know that Gene is now with his brother, John and is loved here on earth as well as in heaven. A funeral mass will be held on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 -10:00 a.m. at St John Baptist Catholic Church, 416 Chestnut St., Chico, Ca and all funeral arrangements are being handled by Newton-Bracewell Funeral Homes in Chico, CA. Send online condolences at NewtonBracewell.com.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on July 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newton-Bracewell
Download Now