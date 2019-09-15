Home

Genevieve C. Dames


1934 - 2019
Genevieve C. Dames Obituary
GENEVIEVE C. DAMES July 18, 1934 to August 24, 2019 Genevieve Dames (Holderbein) is at rest with her mother and father, Carl and Julia Holderbein, and sister Judy Mae Holderbein, after a ten year fight with alzheimers. She is survived by sisters Gloria Bickley (Harold), Charlotte Tucker, and June Mandell (Harry), many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. Genevieve was a Spanish speaking claims specialist for the Department of Employment in San Jose, California for most of her adult life, retiring from that position. She loved the Sierra Club, concerts, plays and working with the Women's League of Voters. She took pride in her extensive art collection. The family wishes to thank the kind care she received from the many compassionate workers at Water Leaf and the hospice staff for their kind care. Interment will be a private family affair in Chico, California.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Sept. 15, 2019
