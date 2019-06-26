GENEVIEVE MARIAN LAVEY Genevieve Marian Lavey, 92, passed away June 16, 2019 at Westhaven Assisted Living in Orland, CA. Gen was born September 12, 1926 in Orland to William and Selena Gilmore. Upon graduating from Orland High School in 1944, her brother William helped her secure a job in the lab at Pet Milk. She married Lewis (Lew) Lavey in 1951. Gen continued to work until the birth of her first son after which she became an integral part of the family business of Lavey Electric. Gen participated in the local bowling league, and loved to cook, especially for large family dinners. She enjoyed a good game of cards with her siblings and never missed a monthly trip to the casino with the girls. Gen was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years; Lewis Lavey, and son; Dennis B. Lavey. She is survived by her son; Douglas A. Lavey (Tina) of Orland, granddaughters; Taylor Ceccato (Matt) of Chico, Colby Lavey and her fiance Tony Casey of Shelter Cove, grandsons; Zachary Lavey of Montague, Cody Lavey of Castle Rock, CO, and 3 great grandchildren. Graveside Service will be held at the OddFellows Cemetery in Orland, CA on Friday June 28, 2019 at 11 A.M. Memorials can be made to Enloe Hospice or a . Sweet-Olsen Family Mortuary is handling all arrangements. Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on June 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary