GEORGE D. DIETER Chico, California 1930-2020 On February 24, 2020 George D. Dieter, a loving husband and father passed away at the age of 89. George was born in Susanville, CA on November 3, 1930 to Melvin and Clare Dieter. He attended California State University, Chico, receiving a master's degree of Arts in Social Sciences in 1963. As a dynamic and inspiring educator, George taught classes for youth throughout Butte County. Motivated by his passion for American History, George spent 33 years teaching at Paradise High School. On June 15, 1960, George married the love of his life, Barbara Ann Spanfelner. They raised three lovely daughters, Lisa, Lori and Linda. Living his life according to his Christian faith, George was known for his gracious and compassionate spirit. His kindness extended to animals, as he dearly loved and embraced the family pets. As an intellect, he had a quick wit and a knack for story-telling. George would continuously seek and thoughtfully share knowledge, which enriched the lives around him. As a skilled craftsman and woodworker George produced many quality structures and meaningful d‚cor. George was an exceptional husband, father, grandfather and mentor. Though he will be deeply missed, elements of George's spirit will live on in the many lives he touched. He was a blessing, and his memory a treasure. George was preceded in death by his beloved wife Barbara and is survived by his three children, Lisa, Lori and Linda; and grandchildren, Ashley and Jeremy. Services will be held on March 6, 1:00PM at the Bidwell Chapel, 341 W 3rd St, Chico. In lieu of flowers, donations should be sent to a charity of your preference. You may send condolences to the family at www.bidwellchapel.com
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Mar. 3, 2020