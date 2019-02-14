|
GEORGE GEHRKE George Allen Gehrke, 60, born October 20, 1958 in Chico passed away Friday, February 8, 2019. He was the only child of George Sr. and Gayle Gehrke. George graduated from PVHS and was a true Chico native. He had a passion for all sports and was a well-rounded athlete himself playing both baseball and football in his youth. He loved history and current affairs. He was mostly known for his friendly and charismatic personality. He will be greatly missed. At George's request there will be no services but if you wish to extend condolences you can do so at NewtonBracewell.com.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Feb. 14, 2019