GEORGE NINE George Richard Nine, age 72 passed away in Paradise, California on November 01, 2018 due to extended health issues. Born May 24, 1946 in Pittsburg, CA, George made his home in Paradise, CA with his adoptive parents Edson & Dorothy "Jessie" Nine. George grew up in the Paradise School System and became a Cub Scout. After high school, in 1965, George enlisted in the U.S. Navy, serving time in Vietnam. George was a proud Navy Seabee and was Honorably discharged for his service to his country. When George returned home, he met his future wife, Elsie originally from Pulga, CA and they made their home in Paradise, together. George attended Butte Community College having received his "AA" degree in Electronics Technology in 1972. George worked as a maintenance electrician at the Continental Nut Co. in Chico, CA for 8 years. He proceeded to work at Victor Industries, also in Chico as an experienced electrician for 7 yrs. In 1985, George was hired on to work for the County of Butte in Oroville, CA as a Building Crafts Worker Ill, performing electrical, mechanical, and plumbing maintenance. He worked for the County for 17 years, until he retired in 2002. George wore many hats: He was involved in Little League for four seasons. He was a Cub Scout Den Leader, a committee chairman of Pack #70, and a Scoutmaster for Troop #316. George received many awards for his leadership and merit. In total, George spent about 35 years in Boy Scouting as it clearly was one of his many passions and to give back, to be a positive influence for the youth of the day. George enjoyed coin collecting, trying out new recipes, and taking family vacations visiting historical sites. George was an active member of the Loyal Order of the Moose #2227 as well as the Fraternal Order of the Eagles #2960, both local to Paradise. George is predeceased by his wife, Elsie, his stepson, Joe, and youngest daughter, Holly. George is survived by his sister, Diedra of Texas, daughter, Lenette, son, Wayne, daughter, Shirley, son George Jr., and stepson Karl. He is also survived by his adoring grandchildren (13), great-grand children (3) and many nieces and nephews. George loved and cherished his family, friends, community, Country and Savior. He will live on forever in our hearts and will be deeply missed. A Celebration of Life will be held in his honor at Calvary Chapel of Paradise, located in Magalia, CA on Saturday, November 02, 2019 at twelve o'clock Noon. Donations may be made in his name to: , Navy Seabees or Boy Scouts of America Troop#316.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Oct. 19, 2019