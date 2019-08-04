Chico Enterprise-Record Obituaries
George Pashales


1928 - 2019
GEORGE PASHALES George Edward Pashales, 91, passed away peacefully at his Corning home on July 28, 2019. He was born May 6, 1928 and raised in Marysville, CA. He moved to Orland in 1968 where he owned Westside Furniture and Carpet for over 30years. While in Orland, he was the Captain of the Glenn County Sheriff's Posse and active in many local organizations. He moved to Woodson Bridge Estates in Corning in 2012. He enjoyed golf, bowling and tennis. His daughter, Vicki Darnell, preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Dorothy, of Corning; 3 children: Athena McLaughlin, Debbie Miller and Nick Pashales and 4 granddaughters. A celebration of life will be held, Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 12 Noon at Woodson Bridge Estates Clubhouse 3835 Gardiner Ferry Road, Corning, CA. Arrangements entrusted to the Neptune Society of No CA, Chico Branch.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Aug. 4, 2019
