George Webb
1923 - 2020
GEORGE WEBB George Thomas Webb went to heaven on Sat., Sept 26, 2020 at the age of 97. Born January 14, 1923 in Chanute, Kansas. Son to Sherman and mother Hazel Irwin (deceased). Brother Melvin Webb (deceased). Married to Virgie Malotte for many years (deceased). George became a proud Father to John Sherman Webb and George Kenneth Webb and one daughter Linda Diane Kirk. George grew up in Chanute, Kansas. Later working at a family saw mill, before enlisting in the Navy for 2 years and 5 days, as he would say. During World War II, he served on Kadashan Bay CVE76, in the engine room. He was a man of many talents, hauling ice for the Union Co., owning 3 Mobil gas stations, worked lumber yards, loved working with tools. Retired at 65 from Hysters Forklift, and kept working independently till 75. Church was a large part of his life and serving on the church board was a special honor, then to help build 2 churches here in town (P.B.F.C.). He found many life long friends through church. And enjoyed many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Daughter-in-law Helen Webb of Oroville, son-in-law Robert Kirk and numerous cousins. Visitation at Scheer Memorial Chapel on Mon., Oct 5, 4-8pm. Family will have a private graveside service.

Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
5
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Scheer Memorial Chapel
Scheer Memorial Chapel
2410 Foothill Boulevard
Oroville, CA 95966
(530) 533-5255
