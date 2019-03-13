GEORGIE L EDGE Georgie Lenora Edge, 102, of Chico, CA, peacefully passed away at her home on March 7, 2019. Georgie was born on July 10, 1916 in Touchet, Washington to Henry H. and Lucinda Hall Hanson. In 1935, she married Marvin Edge of Clarkston, WA. The couple lived most of their married life in Baker City, OR, where they raised their two daughters and Marvin was in the automobile business. Georgie was very active in the community and was a member of many organizations, including the P E.O. Sisterhood and Eastern Star. She was a long-time member of the First Presbyterian Church in Baker City. In her middle years, Georgie began oil painting and became an accomplished artist. She was also a very good bridge player and played the game well into her 100th year. Georgie is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Jacquie and Don Howlett of Chico. She also leaves five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Marvin; and a daughter, Marsha Biswell. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and will be greatly missed by her family and friends. There will be no funeral at this time. A memorial service will be held in August in Baker City, OR. To view obituary online, go to NewtonBracewell.com. Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary