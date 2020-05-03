GERALD JERRY A. LOUIE 1934-2020 He was a big man in all the sense of the word. He was a proud Marine with his Drill Sargent voice. A patriot never missing a red shirt on Friday (making everyone else wear them too!). A true entrepreneur leading Chabin (manufacturing company) in the early 80s to one of Chico's largest private sector businesses at the time before being sold to 3M. He was an avid loyal sports fan Kansas City Jayhawks, Lakers, Angels and Rams (even when they moved to St Louis) although he rooted for Aaron Rodgers (except when playing the Rams), mainly cheered for left-handed golfers and most recently supporting Butte College Athletics. His most avid sport was his cutting horses.he so loved each horse and the ride. You often heard him say "riding a cutting horse is the most fun you can have with your clothes on". A competitor at heart, he enjoyed many championships including induction in the Pacific Coast Hall of Fame, NCHA NonPro World Champion in 2010 and riding until his early 80s. His leadership at the national and west coast associations were respected and valued as one board member expressed "He was a good and solid friend, a person you wanted to be around to enjoy his ideas, his positive outlook on the future and always an inspiration." His love of life was reflected in his love of his family, his friends, his horses, his golf game, and his patriotic passion. He lived his life the way he wanted, enjoyed it to the fullest and never missed a moment to make memories with his family. At 85 he was still a strong presence, full of life, inspiring and motivating others, straight thinking and always up for any competition he was still active with the National and Pacific Coast Cutting Horse Associations, Feather River Hospital Foundation, and the Marine Corp Annual Birthday and Heritage Foundation. Thanks for your gift of love and our incredible life and memories, happy trails The Louie Family Matthew, Tonya, Dusty, Aaron, Natalie, Jeff, Forde and loving wife, Audrey. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Marine Corp Heritage Foundation in care of Brusie Funeral Home. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.Brusiefh.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on May 3, 2020.