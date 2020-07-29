GERALD ANDERSON Jerry was born March 14, 1934 in Pontiac, Illinois, he attended the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana, graduating in the class of 1956. He enlisted and served two years with the United States Marine Corp. Jerry joined IBM in South Bend, Indiana, and performed system engineering duties. Jerry played an integral role in the software development of CICS, Customer Information Control System. He furthered his career with IBM in software development at the Palo Alto and Santa Teresa development laboratories in California, retiring in 1990 after 31 years. Jerry married Marilyn Rizzo of Benton Harbor, Michigan, on January 9, 1960 and their married life took them to Los Altos, California, in 1972. Joining them along the way were two sons, Jeff and David. Jerry and Marilyn moved to Chico, California, in 1990. He dearly loved his four grandchildren; Emily and Noble (Jeff), Drew and Max (Dave), and experienced many memorable moments in his time with them. Jerry was an avid ultra-runner covering long distances throughout the town of Chico, and the surrounding foothills. He spent many hours running through Bidwell Park, leaving his footprints on the trails daily. Anyone close to Jerry knew about his bread baking, love for peanut butter & tomatoes, and making risotto. Lucky were those that got to share in the joy of eating burnt toast with Jerry! In lieu of a public memorial service, the family will be holding a private celebration of his life. R.I.P. SKOOG!



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store