1/1
Gerald Anderson
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GERALD ANDERSON Jerry was born March 14, 1934 in Pontiac, Illinois, he attended the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana, graduating in the class of 1956. He enlisted and served two years with the United States Marine Corp. Jerry joined IBM in South Bend, Indiana, and performed system engineering duties. Jerry played an integral role in the software development of CICS, Customer Information Control System. He furthered his career with IBM in software development at the Palo Alto and Santa Teresa development laboratories in California, retiring in 1990 after 31 years. Jerry married Marilyn Rizzo of Benton Harbor, Michigan, on January 9, 1960 and their married life took them to Los Altos, California, in 1972. Joining them along the way were two sons, Jeff and David. Jerry and Marilyn moved to Chico, California, in 1990. He dearly loved his four grandchildren; Emily and Noble (Jeff), Drew and Max (Dave), and experienced many memorable moments in his time with them. Jerry was an avid ultra-runner covering long distances throughout the town of Chico, and the surrounding foothills. He spent many hours running through Bidwell Park, leaving his footprints on the trails daily. Anyone close to Jerry knew about his bread baking, love for peanut butter & tomatoes, and making risotto. Lucky were those that got to share in the joy of eating burnt toast with Jerry! In lieu of a public memorial service, the family will be holding a private celebration of his life. R.I.P. SKOOG!

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Jul. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ChicoER.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved