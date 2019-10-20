|
GERALD FORBIS Gerald Reid Forbis, 80, of Chico, CA, died peacefully in his home on September 27, 2019. He was born in Aberdeen, WA in March of 1939 to Oscar and Dorothy Forbis. Jerry is survived by his three sons (and daughter-in-laws) : Ken (Diana), Don (Becky) and Dave (Brenda); Sister Hope Nordland and brother Adam Morgan Jr. and sister-in-law Linda Mize; Grandchildren Jacob, Trevor, Karlee, Tylar, Ricki, Desiree, Kyle, Stephanie, and great granddaughter Sophia Florence, who was named after his beloved wife Florence, who preceded him in death, as did his granddaughter Danielle. Jerry was in the banking industry for most of his professional career and ended up finishing his career with the Department of Motor Vehicles. His number one passion and joy in life was his familyfrom the times taking his boys camping and boating at Shasta Lake to trips to Disneyland and up to the state of Washington to see the Forbis and Morgan family, his life was always centered around his wife and children and family. He and Florence are famous for being the parents and grandparents that were always at the kids sporting eventseven in the year 2019 he was attending his "kid" Don's softball and basketball games. Jerry will be remembered by his family and friends as a kind soul with a big heart who was always willing to help. He will be deeply missed, always remembered with love, and his family's hearts are warm knowing he is now up in Heaven with Flo playing cards and dancing away their days. There will be a Celebration of Life for Jerry on Saturday October 26th at 12pm in Chico. Please contact family members for details.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Oct. 20, 2019