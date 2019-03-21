GERALD LEE INMAN Gerald (Jerry) Inman died in Redding, California on March 16th at the age of 91. No services are to be held. Burial to be in Oroville Memorial Park, beside his parents. Jerry was born on December 12, 1927 to Albert and Kittie (McKillop) Inman, early Butte County ranchers. He attended Bird Street Elementary School, then Oroville Union High School, lettering in Football and Baseball, graduating High School in 1945. Enlisting in the U.S. Navy the same year, serving in World War II on the USS Bremerton as a radio operator until his discharge in late 1947. Returning to Oroville entered the ranching business with his parents. He married Maurice O'Kelly in 1949. In 1957 they moved to Anderson, California where he went to work for Wonder Bread and Hostess Cake. Retiring after 20 years working in the Anderson, Redding, and Red Bluff area. In 1976, Jerry and Maurice bought The Columbia Store, which they and their children ran until 1990. After he and Maurice divorced, he moved back to part of the original ranch, and resided with his cousin Merle (Crum) McAndrews. The ranch was purchased by their great-great grandfather Senator Thomas Rockhill of Ely, Nevada for his daughter and son-in-law William and Naomi Inman in 1906. Jerry liked to travel in his motor home, and fish in Montana. In his later years, Jerry lived in Anderson with his daughter and son-in-law. He is preceded in death by his ex-wife Maurice, and son Gary Inman, and his companion June Dysart. He is survived by son Neil Inman of Cottonwood, daughter and son-in-law Kelli and Todd Williams of Anderson, and his four legged grandchildren Dakota and Cooper. His in home health team, Vicki, Becky and Marty. He appreciated his family and friends for all of their love and support. He will be often in our thoughts, and always in our hearts. Arrangements are entrusted to Ramsey Funeral Home 530-534-3877. Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Mar. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary