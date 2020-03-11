|
GERALD RUSSELL SCHLOMAN Lieutenant Commander Gerald R. Schloman, U. S. Navy (Ret.) died on March 8, 2020. He was 83 years of age. Born on July 14, 1936, he grew up in Mt. Olive, Illinois, the son of Russell Schloman and the former Mildred Droste. He was the great grandson of John C. Niemann, Mt. Olive's founder. He graduated from Mt. Olive High School in 1954 and after attending Rolla School of Mines he attended and graduated from University of Missouri, Columbia, in 1958. He followed a 21 yr. Navy career, serving on various aircraft carriers in the Pacific theater, most notably the USS Constellation (CVAA-64) and also the USS Enterprise (CVN-65). He developed certain aerial imagery techniques that enhanced the safety of attack pilots and their ability to effectively complete their missions. He later held strategic posts at the Pentagon in the Defense Intelligence Agency in Washington, D. C., and later in Norfolk, VA. He was a member of the local chapter of MOA Military Officers Association of America. In 1960 he married Mary Elizabeth Lambe, R.N. of Placentia, Newfoundland, Canada. They enjoyed a half century of wedded happiness. They shared a love of traveling, family and dining out. They had two beloved children, Karen Orlosky of Cumming, GA near Atlanta and David Schloman of Moseley, VA, near Richmond. After retiring from the Navy he became a registered optician in Virginia. He later taught this discipline in the institution where he had learned it, J. Sargeant Reynolds Community College, Richmond VA. In 2012, he married his high school sweetheart, the former Coleen Sparling. They enjoyed years of visiting their eleven grandchildren and traveling the United States. He is survived by his children: Karen & husband Bradley with children Braden & Kaley; David & wife Kimberly with children Julia & Noah. Step children Russell & Teresa and 7 step Grand Children. Services will be held Trinity United Methodist Church this Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 2 pm. 285 E. 5th St., Chico, CA 95928 A Military Service will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date where his ashes will be placed with those of his first wife, Mary. Donations can be made in Gerald Schloman's name to Arlington National Cemetery in lieu of flowers.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Mar. 11, 2020