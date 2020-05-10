Gerald Sanders
1940 - 2020
GERALD SANDERS Gerald E Sanders 80, died 4/6/20 w/family by his side. Born 2/22/40 in Martinez, Ca. Preceded in death by father Dale Sanders & mother Mary Sanders Ramonda; brother Robert Sanders, & stepfather Albert Ramonda. Graduating from Orland High in 1957, then joining the US National Guard in 1959. He began a 42 yr career w/PG&E in 1960, retiring a Troubleman in 2002. He volunteered w/S.T.A.R.S for 12 yrs w/partner & good friend John Souza. Jerry married love of his life Nancy in 1963. Together they enjoyed the Mendocino Coast & taking family trips to Monterey & Carmel. A very proud father. A constant at each & every game his kids ever played! Survivors include wife Nancy, daughter Kelly, sons Steve & Grant (Cindy) & Rick Boman; grandchildren Micael Bertilacchi & Hailee Sanders; great grandsons Giovanni & Jonathan Toscano Sanders

Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on May 10, 2020.
