Chico Enterprise-Record Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brusie Funeral Home
626 Broadway
Chico, CA 95928
(530) 342-5642
Resources
More Obituaries for Gering Webster
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gering Webster


1955 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gering Webster Obituary
GERING WEBSTER A celebration of life will be held for Gering Webster on Saturday, January 11th at 1 p.m. at the Durham Guild Hall. Gering passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at his home. He was born on July 30, 1955 to Sylvia and Luther Webster in Ft Bragg, CA. Gering was an avid outdoorsman, an expert fisherman and master diver. He was the captain of his own commercial fishing boat for ten years. Gering worked for many years in the lumber industry. His survivors include his mother Sylvia Sloan of Chico; one sister, Melissa Owens of Eagle Point, OR; two brothers, Ming Webster of Chico and Thad Sloan of Chico. He was preceded in death by his father Luther and brother Lancet Webster. Arrangements are under the direction of Brusie Funeral Home.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Dec. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gering's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brusie Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -