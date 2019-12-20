|
GERING WEBSTER A celebration of life will be held for Gering Webster on Saturday, January 11th at 1 p.m. at the Durham Guild Hall. Gering passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at his home. He was born on July 30, 1955 to Sylvia and Luther Webster in Ft Bragg, CA. Gering was an avid outdoorsman, an expert fisherman and master diver. He was the captain of his own commercial fishing boat for ten years. Gering worked for many years in the lumber industry. His survivors include his mother Sylvia Sloan of Chico; one sister, Melissa Owens of Eagle Point, OR; two brothers, Ming Webster of Chico and Thad Sloan of Chico. He was preceded in death by his father Luther and brother Lancet Webster. Arrangements are under the direction of Brusie Funeral Home.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Dec. 20, 2019