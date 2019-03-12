Chico Enterprise-Record Obituaries
Gertrude Bartley

Gertrude Bartley Obituary
GERTRUDE BARTLEY Gertrude Nisbet Bartley, formerly of Oroville, California. On March 6, 2019, peacefully at Leslie Groves Hospital, Dunedin, New Zealand; aged 92 years. Much loved wife of the late Capt. Delmar Bartley, dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Devin and Ruth (Rome), Mike and the late Susan Purcell (U.S.A), Derrith and Martin (NZ) and a loving grandmother of Brendan, and Jamie Purcell; Ilija, and Susan Tolich. A Memorial Service was held in Dunedin, NZ on March 9. A Memorial Service will be held in California at a later date.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Mar. 12, 2019
