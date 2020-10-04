GERTRUDE STRONG 1922 - 2020 Gertrude Elizabeth Strong passed away at home, August 17, 2020 in Plumas Lake, California at the age of 98. She was lovingly cared for by family members and Sutter Health Sutter Care at Home-Hospice. Gertrude was born in Vallejo, California on March 13, 1922 to Harry Daggett Gaillard and Elizabeth Ullman. She graduated from Vallejo High School in 1940, and then graduated from Heald Business College in Oakland, California in the following years. She married her high school sweetheart, William W. Strong on January 1, 1942. Gertrude moved to her husbands home in Vallejo where they raised their two children. In the early years of marriage they owned and operated a trucking company. She was very involved in her childrens activities, she was her sons Cub Scout Troop Leader, a volunteer for her sons Little League team, president and other positions for her childrens schools PTA multiple times thoughout the years. The family spent every weekend and vacations at their lake side trailer at Lake Berryessa where she held many office positions for the Monticello Ski Club at Lake Berryessa. Gertrude retired from the Mare Island Naval Shipyard as an analyst in 1979 and moved with her husband to Yankee Hill, California. After they settled in to their new home she joined many clubs in her new community, C.B. Club, Yankee Hill Grange and Yankee Hill Ladies Club. She was the author of a column for the Yankee Hill Newspaper "DIRT FROM GERT". Gertrude volunteered many hours as a S.T.A.R.S. for Butte County Sheriff's Office. Any stray dog or cat that would come to her gate she took in, which included many of her Grand dogs, leading her Grandchildren calling her Grandma Doggie. She enjoyed working on her and her Grandsons extensive train diorama, when they couldn't choose between two trains they got both. After her husband Bill passed away, she wanted to build a doll house. Her daughter bought her the biggest doll house she could find, a two story Victorian. She spent the whole of a winter building, wiring for lights and decorated with countless furnishings, it was gorgeous when done. Blessed with a green thumb, Gertrude had the ability to grow anything, she particularly loved hardy hibiscus and would start plants from seeds, which she would give to her family and friends. She had a large flower garden which as she got older it was hard for her to get around in it, so she started plants in pots on the porch. A wonderful story teller, she wrote a monthly story about the Candle People and others in Yankee Hill, with staged pictures of the monthly decorated tree and other props. She would pull up a picture in the town where her story was about on her computer to use as a backdrop for her characters monthly antics, always telling the story of what was going on that month in town or in the nation. An authoritative genealogist, Gertrude did multiple genealogy reports for many family and friends, the last report being one she did for a person she struck up a conversation in her doctors office. Following the deadly "Camp Fire" on November 8, 2018 which destroyed her home, Gertrude moved to Plumas Lake, California to her Grandsons home. Gertrude was preceded in death by her parents Harry and Elizabeth Gaillard, her husband William W. Strong, her brother Barnard K. Gaillard, and her great grandson Donovan J. Iverson. She is survived by her son William D. Strong, his wife Jan of Yankee Hill, CA, daughter Lauren E. Jordan of Plumas Lake, CA, her niece Jody Gaillard Hastey of Tooele, UT, seven grandchildren, eighteen great grandchildren, four great great grandchildren, her beloved dog, Sky, and many nieces and nephews. By her request no services will be held. Final arrangements entrusted to Lakeside Colonial Chapel in Marysville, CA. Those wishing to make a donation in her memory can be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children
-Northern CA, 2425 Stockton Blvd. Sacramento, CA 95817 or Sutter Care at Home-Hospice, P.O. Box 160045 Sacramento, CA 95816