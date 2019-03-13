Home

GILBERT WILLIAMS Gilbert (Gil) Williams, 92, of Orland, CA, passed away March 7, 2019 in Chico, CA. Gilbert was born September 2, 1926 in Yuba City, CA to parents Clarence and Ruth Williams. He attended Yuba City College, and later went on to proudly serve in the Navy. Gilbert was a hard worker all of his life. He devoted many years to PG & E, as well as Royal Crown. Gilbert is predeceased by his son; Mike Williams, and stepson; Jack Sanders. He is survived by his wife; Victoria Williams of Orland, CA. son; David Williams of Chico, CA, daughter; Dianne Jones of Chico, CA, stepson; Jim Sanders of Corning, CA, and many grandkids. A viewing will be held for Gilbert on Friday, March 15, 2019 from 9 A.M. to 12 P.M. at the Sweet-Olsen Family Mortuary, no other services will be held per Gil's request.
