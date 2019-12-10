Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Italian Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Giuseppa Corona
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Giuseppa Corona

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Giuseppa Corona Obituary
GIUSEPPA CORONA A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Italian Cemetery in Colma, CA for Giuseppa "Nonna" Corona, 94 of Chico. She passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019 in Chico. She is survived by her son Sal (Denise) Corona; daughter Anna Maria Alioto; grandchildren, Amanda (Ezra), Brigida, Sandro; great grandchildren, Hudson and Carter; and sister Nina Cresci. Giuseppa was preceded in death by her husband Antonio in 2008. She was very loved by her extended Chico family, Monday night dinner crew and her caregiver Karyl Serna. Arrangements are under the direction of Brusie Funeral Home.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Dec. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Giuseppa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -