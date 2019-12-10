|
|
GIUSEPPA CORONA A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Italian Cemetery in Colma, CA for Giuseppa "Nonna" Corona, 94 of Chico. She passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019 in Chico. She is survived by her son Sal (Denise) Corona; daughter Anna Maria Alioto; grandchildren, Amanda (Ezra), Brigida, Sandro; great grandchildren, Hudson and Carter; and sister Nina Cresci. Giuseppa was preceded in death by her husband Antonio in 2008. She was very loved by her extended Chico family, Monday night dinner crew and her caregiver Karyl Serna. Arrangements are under the direction of Brusie Funeral Home.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Dec. 10, 2019