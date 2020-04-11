|
GLEN SHIRLEY Glen Edward Shirley, 92, passed away peacefully on March 30, 2020 at his home in Chico after being displaced from the Paradise fires. Glen was born Sept. 18, 1927 to Helen F. and Robert C. Shirley. Raised in Chico, he started working at a very young age with his two brothers to help support their family when their father passed away when Glen was only 9. He joined the Navy while still in high school. He returned to Chico, met and married Audrey Caffall in l947 and they had two children, Michael, and Susan. While working as Assistant Manager at JC Penney's he built his own home. In 1970 Glen married Patricia Cunningham and celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary March 21, 2020. Glen's working career included Rainbow Bread, Money Saver, Harvey's and Stratton's Markets. He retired when he was 50 to peruse his passions. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and loved the mountains. He was a skilled woodworker and furniture builder along with his wife Pat, there was nothing they could not design and build. Glen is survived by his wife Patricia, daughter Susan Bandstra (Ernie), step daughters Malinda Jaroch (Steven), Debbie Adams (Michael), Robin Dunwoody, Terry Arnold (Marty), grandchildren Ethan, Megan, Sean, Beth, Shannon, Nicole, Amy, Julie, Tammy, Tony, Jason, Jamie, Glenda, Raelyn, Mathew, numerous great grandchildren and great, great grandchildren, niece Lisa Washburn, nephews, Mark, Greg and Dave. Glen is proceeded in death by his brothers, Robert K. and Richard H., son Michael, step daughters Eileen Martin and Darlene Mullens. At Glen's request no service will be held.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Apr. 11, 2020