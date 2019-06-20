GLENNARA RUTH WRIGHT Glennara Ruth Collinson Wright, 84, of Oroville passed away on June 13, 2019 in Oroville, CA. Born to Glenn A Collinson and Leona E Collinson of Clear Lake, Iowa on January 29, 1935. She lived most of her life in Oroville, CA. Glennara's dream was to be a nurse but she married right after high school and became a mother to 4 children in 6 years. She soon was trained to be a Histotechnologist by Dr. Poppin and worked in his office in Chico, CA for 25 years. She was blessed with the love of her family, husbands, loving relation-ships, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, gg grandchildren and to have shared her last 15 years with the love of her life Pat Nugent. When she retired she loved traveling, visiting national parks, family and friend gatherings, RV camping, cooking, playing cards, spending time with her loved ones. Glennara is survived by her brother Gerald "Bud" Collinson (Bev) of San Jose, CA and adopted sister Christine "Christy" Collinson Ferreira of Woodland, CA and 3 children, Karen Brown (Larry) of Paradise, CA, Robert (Mark) Nugent (Jeanne) of Folsom, CA, Susan "Camille" Williams (Bill) of Oroville, CA. Dennis Michell Nugent of Oroville, CA proceded her in death in 2014. Glennara had 13 grand children, 25 great grand children and 5 great great grandchildren. Memorial Services are being held Friday, June 21st at 10 a.m. at Scheer Memorial Chapel, 2410 Foothill Blvd, Oroville, CA. Followed by Burial Services at Memorial Park Cemetery, 5646 Lincoln Blvd, Oroville, CA. Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on June 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary