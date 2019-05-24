GORDON OLIVER ODENBACH Gordon Oliver Odenbach was born on June 8, 1929 in Lassen County, California on a working ranch to Joseph and Marjorie Odenbach. He passed away on May 5, 2019 in Placerville, California. He spent most of his youth in Lassen and Butte Counties, and adult years in Redding and Chico. Gordon was the ultimate people-person. His children claim you couldn't go anywhere with him in the Northstate without meeting someone he knew. Lengthy conversations always followed. He found a career as a retail clerk and store manager for several markets including Miller's and Safeway and was a proud UFCW union member. He and his second wife spent their retirement years as "snow birds," spending summers as campground hosts at Lake Almanor and winters in Salton Sea and La Quinta, CA. After his wife's untimely death in 1996, he moved back to Redding to be with family. Known for telling jokes, he was also extremely generous. His last years were happily spent at the local senior residence River Commons where he made friends with residents and staff alike. Gordon was preceded in death by his wife of nearly 30 years Edna Wilkerson Odenbach, his parents, brothers Melvin and Lee, and sister Norma Woodrich. He is survived by his children Terry (Alice), Anita (Chuck) Brady, Laura Chapman, David (Jane), Debbie (Jack) Rice, stepchildren Cindy Morris (Brian) Quinlan, Craig Morris and Cheryl Morris, 14 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. Gordon loved his big family, whether related by blood, marriage or friendship. Friends are invited to sign the online guest book and leave condolence messages at chapelofthepinesfunerals.com. Gordon's goal was attending his 90th Birthday Party. We will be holding that event with his many family and friends to celebrate his life and legacy. Contact Anita Brady at 530-945-5824 or anitabrady41@gmail.com for details. Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on May 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary