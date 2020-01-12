|
GORDON ROYCE WILSON Gordon Royce Wilson died peacefully with his family by his side on January 3, 2020. Gordon was born June 17, 1938 in Compton, CA. His childhood was mostly spent in Grants Pass, OR while his teens and early adulthood were spent in Orland, CA. Soon after high school he married his high school sweetheart, Bertha Kelly and joined the Army. While serving in the Army he was a lab and X-ray technician which developed into a life-long career. Also while in the Army he & Bertha became proud parents to Stuart & Kelly. After leaving the military they had one more son, Corey. Throughout his adult life he had many different interests to include travel, bird watching, dowsing, reiki, handwriting analysis, reading, CA history & volunteering as a docent for local museums. The last 16 years of his life he was married to his best friend & life partner Tovah Ealey. They shared many common interests to include their beloved dog, Jake. Gordon was preceded in death by his father, Ellot, mother Bernice, brothers, Ben, Oliver (Bus), Roger, sister Barbara (Toots) and sons Stuart & Kelly. Gordon is survived by his wife, Tovah, son Corey, daughter-in-law Gayle, 4 grandchildren, Donya, Misty, Shyanna & Ryan, 7 great grandchildren and of course his dog, Jake. He will be dearly missed by all. As per Gordon's wishes, there will be no services.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Jan. 12, 2020