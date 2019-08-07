|
GRACE ESTHER COLLINS April 28, 1920 - Aug. 3, 2019 Grace was born to Ruth Prichard Collins and William Standen Collins on April 28th, 1920 at Fabiola Hospital in Oakland, and went to be with the Lord on August 3rd, 2019. She was the first child in a family which grew to seven siblings. She started education at Manzanita School in East Oakland. At the end of the school year in 1927 the family moved to Orland to be near their maternal grandparents. In Orland her father owned a plumbing and sheet metal business. Grace attended school there through the first year of high school when in the summer of 1934 the family moved to Paradise. She graduated from Chico High School in 1937 and from Chico State College in 1941. She started teaching at Walnut Grove, along the Sacramento River. Grace moved to Anchorage where her brother was living to care for her nephew and nieces on their mother's passing, and stayed to build a life and career there. During her 25 years in Anchorage, Grace earned a Master's Degree in Education from the first class of the University of Alaska to graduate in Anchorage. She went to Ethiopia to teach in 1976-77 and in 1980 to Australia on an Exchange teacher basis. She played violin in the Oakland Symphony when teaching in Concord and the Anchorage Symphony during her stay in Alaska from where she retired in 1981. In Paradise she held offices and interests in the Historical and Genealogical Societies. She has taught and was an active part of a Bible Class for 25 years. She prepared for her eternal home by trusting Christ as her Savior. Grace was pre-deceased by her beloved parents Ruth & William Collins, and her siblings Benjamin, Charlotte, Ruth Elizabeth, Standen and John. She is survived by her sister Miriam Spare and sister-in-law Anita Collins, and many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand nephews and friends. Grace's service will be at Rose Chapel Paradise, Friday August 9 at 11:30 am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Gold Nugget Museum (5570 Black Olive Dr., Paradise California 95969) or Honey Run Covered Bridge Association (P.O. Box 5201, Chico, CA 95927).
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Aug. 7, 2019