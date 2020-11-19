GRANT JAY ADAMS Grant Jay Adams, a man that will live in the hearts of many passed away on November 15, 2020 surrounded by his family at the age of 78. Grant died of a sudden bicycle accident. Grant lived his life to the fullest with his wife, his family and anyone who would want to come along. He had an open heart and an open home. He grew up in Inglewood, California. Two years after high school he moved to Chico, where he met the love of his life, Sky Adams. They were the first couple married at Neighborhood Church in 1965. They were active at the church for 30 years. Grant served on the board, but his real love was the youth. He began teaching Sunday school to the fourth graders, and then we decided we wanted to work as a team. We began with Jr. high students, then high school students, developed a sports program for all ages and ended up working with college students for 15 years as mentors. Grant brought fun to each age group and his love for God was seen by all. One of his favorite memories with the church was leading annual college groups to Mexico to build houses. The theme for his life was to be a servant to all that crossed his path. Grant had a successful career with Oscar Mayer Meat Company. As a young man the company wanted to promote him but as a couple, we decided that we did not want to climb up the corporate ladder and rather focus on building a family. Grant continued to work in Chico for 30 years and retired at 53 years old. He loved his job, building into the youth and raising our family and working with youth. Grant was an amazing husband, father, and papa to his grandchildren. He will be sorely missed. The family has treasured memories to comfort them. "Retirement years" opened up a whole new life of adventure and ministry. Grant and Sky biked across the USA 3 times, the East and West Coasts and individual states to raise awareness for clean water in Africa. He believed in doing good by doing things he loved to do. Grant is survived by his wife, Sky Adams of 55 years, his son Tyler Adams and daughter-in-law Lora Adams, his daughter West Adams, his grandchildren Grant & Walker Adams, and Jessica & Sydney Copp. A celebration of life service will be held at Neighborhood Church of Chico, 2801 Notre Dame Blvd, on Friday, November 20th at 10am. Masks will be required. I want you to know that I love you, but I will not be hugging, but I will be happy to click elbows. If you are not able to attend the service, it will be streamed live @ Neighborhood Church of Chico, Facebook or YouTube Channels. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to BridgingtheGap4Water @ btg4water.org
. To view obituary or send condolences, go online to NewtonBracewell.com
.