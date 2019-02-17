GRETA CLINE Greta Lee Cline died peacefully in Chico CA on February 12, 2019 at the age of 82. She was born on the Circle J Ranch in Butte Valley on July 7, 1936; the second of a pair of identical twins to Maren and Leonard and to their surprise as they were not expecting twins. Sister to Getra (Beede), Helen (Bonner), Aleta (Bonner) and Karen (German). She attended the one-room school-house at Clear Creek and graduated from Durham High in 1954 with her sister Getra. She married her first love, Roy Cline, in December of 1954. Ten months later, they welcomed Michael into their home followed by Diana, Neal and Donna Kay. She worked at home and seasonal in local agricultural packing plants, becoming a line supervisor at Continental Nut Co of Chico. She spent the majority of her life living in Durham raising her family and teaching them survival skills such as cooking and cleaning while instilling a farmers work ethic. When the kids were older and Roy's work took him out of state for extended periods, she would move to be with him in Oregon and Washington. She grew up on a ranch where she raised cows, sheep, pigs and chicken. Fished in the pond on the ranch and killing rattle snakes. She was an athlete in high school and she became an accomplished artist with oils later in life. She is survived by her children Michael Cline of Cottonwood CA, Diana (Cline) Kooy of Everson, WA, and Neal Cline of Durham, Ca., 12 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband Roy Cline of Durham, parents Leonard and Maren Kendall of Paradise and daughter Donna Kay of Durham. Graveside service to be held at Clear Creek Cemetery, Clear Creek Cemetery Rd, Oroville, CA, on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 1:00pm. Memorial Donations may be made to either Enloe Foundation or Butte Humane Society. Share your thoughts online at NewtonBracewell.com Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary