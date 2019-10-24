|
|
GRETCHEN HUBBARD It is with great sadness that the family announces that Mrs. Gretchen Elizabeth Hubbard (Oliver), 46, died unexpectedly on October 18, 2019 in Yuba City, CA. Gretchen is survived by her husband, Ralph E. Hubbard, son, Jacob Oliver, parents, Carolyn Chapman (Weaver) and George Chapman of Oroville, CA, along with Cheryl Oliver of Applegate, CA. Siblings Carrie (Scott), Tami (Peter), Teri (Herb), and Tim. She is preceded in death by her father Robert Oliver, of Applegate, CA. She will be missed by her aunts and uncles, Catherine & Ron Stoker, Jonell Jacobson, David and Juanita Weaver, and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Gretchen had a passion for her work and loved crossfit. A private memorial will be held at the family home.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Oct. 24, 2019