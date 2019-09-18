|
GUNTHER RUPPRECHT Gunther K.M. Rupprecht, passed away August 27, 2019 in Forest Ranch, Ca. Locally from Chico, Ca. But lived in Centerville Honey run for the last 10 years. He was 30 years young born April 30 1989. Our family is having a memorial this weekend. His fathers name is Richard Rupprecht, Mother is Julia Thompson, though he grew up with his father and sisters Helene Rupprecht And Gabrielle Rupprecht. He has 2 older half siblings a brother named Anthony v. and Elyse v. He also has a very close friend who is a little brother to him named Cody M. He graduated from Chico Senor High. He was dating Sierra Friesen since his early 20s but they had recently split earlier this year. He was the owner of Gunny Sac Farm California! He enjoyed nature, trees, plants, the sun and the wind. What his passion was most was growing medical marijuana he used as an adult which helped his spinal problem he had while he was growing up. He loved marijuana plants very much and was amazing at growing it. He started his club Gunny Sac Farms a few years ago. He really appreciated the people he worked with Damien and Will which he spent a lot of time with. Gunther loved Bbqing, camping, fishing, swimming, riding bmx, quading, 4 wheeling, Gold panning, listening to music Laughing Joking and loving happiness and was very caring. He loved his dogs Smokey and Jane who had recently passed earlier this year. And his first dog sally who he got at 16 and his sister Gabrielle takes care of who is now 15 years old. He looked up to his father a lot they enjoyed cars together being jokesters together and building car models. In his spare time he enjoyed hanging out with his friend wade and his parents Beth and JC. As a child he had a close friend Connor Stanley. He also liked bike riding go carting with his sisters, building tree houses, swimming and picking fruit from fruit trees. Exploring was exciting for him as well. He was close to his family and close friends Cody m. Greg and Malia, Gerald, Jacob, Damien, Felecia and, Huddy. He left behind his Father Richard, his sisters Gabrielle and Helena, his brother Cody, his Niece Malylah and Two nephew's Hunter and Carter. Which will get to hear amazing stories about how great of a person they're uncle Gunny was. A Memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 21,2019 at 4p.m. at Brusie Funeral Home and a celebration of life will follow at Scotty's Boat Landing. Online condolances can be sent to the family at www.brusiefh.com
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Sept. 18, 2019