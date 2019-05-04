GUY DUFFEY Guy Duffey was born in Hillsboro, Ohio on 10/23/1923. He passed away peacefully on 4/30/2019 at the Queen of Hearts Elder Care in Orangeville, Ca. Guy Duffey was an Army veteran of three wars. He traveled throughout Europe and the United States calibrating military equipment. He also served as a medic in World War II during his career. Mr. Duffey had been living independently in the Magalia/Paradise area for the last 25 years. His wife Margaret and daughter Margie, both preceded him in death. He is survived by sisters Barbara McWhirter of Yakima, Washington and Delores Lee of Chico, Ca. and several nieces and nephews. Guy Duffey was a proud American war veteran that loved his country with his heart and soul. He had a full, independent, life cut too short by the Camp Fire in Paradise. There will be a military burial at the Magalia Cemetery on Tuesday, 5/14/2019, at 1:00pm. Published in Chico Enterprise-Record from May 4 to May 5, 2019