GWEN SROUFE Gwen Lorene Stokes Sroufe passed away Sunday morning, June 28, 2020 at home in Oroville, California, with family at her bedside. Gwen was born to Thelma (Shelley) and Loren Stokes on March 29, 1930 in Bingham Canyon, a small mining community located in southwestern Salt Lake County, Utah. The Stokes family, including two younger sisters, moved from Utah to Los Angeles when Gwen was 12. She graduated from Washington High School in the Westmont area in South L.A. Gwen worked at various jobs until meeting Rodney Sroufe, a military veteran and returned Church missionary at a dance. Gwen and Rod were married and sealed for time and all eternity in the St. George Utah Temple of The Church of Jesus-Christ of Latter-day Saints on March 17, 1951. They had four children and lived in Inglewood and Torrance until 1962 when they moved north to Chico and eventually Gridley, California in 1965. After all their children completed high school, Gwen and Rod built their dream house in Oroville and moved there in 1976. Gwen resided in Oroville for the rest of her life. Gwen was an active member and served in many different callings in the Church, including as Primary and Relief Society President. She greatly enjoyed family history work and visited temples in Oakland and Sacramento regularly. She understood and lived the principle that when she was in the service of others, she was also in the service of God. Gwen also sold Avon beauty products and created jewelry sold at a local department store. She also became involved in politics, even chairing the Butte County Republican Women group. Gwen loved the color blue! She also strongly supported and encouraged her children and grandchildren in their athletic and professional endeavors. Gwen also loved to travel, especially cruising, and visited Hawaii, Australia and New Zealand, the Caribbean, Panama Canal and many ports throughout Europe and even Russia. Many of those vacations included her sisters, Nan and Jan. She especially enjoyed family gatherings and celebrating Christmas together over the years with her parents, sisters, and all the kids, rotating among Northern California, Southern California, and Idaho. Gwen is survived by her two dear sisters; four children, David (LuAnn), Daryl, Julie, and Daniel (Teresa); 16 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren. Preceding her in death are her parents and husband Rod. No funeral is planned due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but for those interested in participating from home, a virtual service can be viewed, and condolences may be shared through Zoom on Monday, July 6 at 11 a.m. For more information about viewing services over Zoom, please email dsroufe@gmail.com.



