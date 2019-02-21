Resources More Obituaries for Harold Heider Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Harold H. Heider

1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers HAROLD H. HEIDER (1931-2019) It is with great sadness that we, the family of Harold Heider, beloved father and grandfather, passed away on Friday, January 3rd, 2019 at his home of 30 years in Magalia, CA. Harold was born and raised on the family farm in Sedro Wooley, WA on Christmas day 1931. He was born to Curt and Molley Heider. Harold had 3 sisters, Irene, Della, and Janette, and 2 brothers, Raymond and Melvin. At age 19, Harold enlisted in the Navy during the Korean War (1951-1955). While stationed in San Francisco, he met the love of his life, Betty Jane Fern (preceded). They were married in October of 1955 at Saint Hallows Church in San Francisco. They had 3 children, Karen Murray of Paradise, Stacy Bowerson of Magalia, and Rick Heider (preceded). After 4 years in the Navy, Harold worked for Mabell (Pacific Bell) for 35 years. He began in Santa Clara and transferred to Paradise in 1974 because he was "Tired of the city life." He enjoyed his job and never missed a day of work. Harold worked hard everyday to give his family a good life. Harold had many talents. He was very good at wood working, panning for gold, making beef jerky, building entire old western towns out of cardboard, fishing, gardening and so much more. When he wasn't delving into one of his hobbies, he enjoyed spending time with his family who loves him dearly. He loved long walks on Dogtown road early in the morning, camping with his family, taking road trips up the coast to Washington, and going on cruises with his wife Betty to Mexico and Alaska. In his latter years, he enjoyed spending time with his friends at the local smoke shop in Magalia and especially his weekly lunch dates with his best friend, Deb Tastet. Harold is survived by his two daughters, Karen Murray of Paradise and Stacy Bowerson of Magalia, two grandchildren, Brittney Murray of Chico and Kristopher Bates and Natalia Taylor (wife) of Magalia, Sister in law, Patricia Pederson of Paradise, and five great grandchildren, Phillip, Gracie, Baniah, Eilley, and Dovenity. He is and will always be greatly missed for his unconditional love, kind heart, witty sense of humor, strength, and his easy-going manner. Family and friends will be gathering together on Friday, February 22nd, 2019 at Paradise Cemetery to lay him to rest with his wife Betty. Our lives were made better with you in it. Our laughs a little louder, our smiles, brighter, and our hearts fuller. We love you and thank you for everything you are and were for us. You are missed and loved every day. Until we meet again, Mr. Wonderful. Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Feb. 21, 2019