Newton-Bracewell 680 Camellia Way Chico , CA 95926 (530) 342-9003

1917 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers HAROLD HILL Harold "Bud" Hill died peacefully on March 27, 2019, in Chico, at age 101. With his daughters and wife, Clair, by his side, he sang old songs until close to the end, including the one he and Clair used to sing in harmony, "For Me and My Gal" (weak though he was, he couldn't resist chiming inhe still sang like Bing Crosby). Harold was born in Chico on September 16, 1917, the youngest of seven, to Ida Blanche (Schwab) Hill and Hiram Henry Hill. His father, a carpenter, artist, and inventor, sang and played guitar and piano; his mother, a onetime teacher, sang and played piano for churches all over town, and Bud remembered songs from music nights they hosted. Bud excelled in school, despite preferring hanging out with friends to studying, and when he completed seventh grade, he was "skipped" to Chico High. He said often that he would have liked becoming a high school science teacher, but life had different plans for him as a businessman. Bud met his wife Clair (Lemm) at Chico High. After five years of dating, they married in 1938 and settled down in a little house in Chico given them by Bud's mother. The war came, and Bud enlisted in the Army Air Corps in 1943, where he became a radar instructor. Clair and baby daughter Patricia moved around the country to be near him, from Wisconsin to Florida. After the war, Bud opened a Hudson dealership, then eventually went into the insurance business. He joined the Lions Club and Elks Club and took up golf. He and Clair had two more daughters, Janet and Barbara (now called Susan). Bud and Clair eventually moved to Santa Rosa, where Bud opened an insurance brokerage, joined several service organizations, and pursued his passions for vegetable gardening and golf (at age 98 he made his second hole-in-one). After retiring, Bud volunteered at the local elementary school and at FISH, which distributes donated food to food shelves. Bud is survived by his wife of 80 years, Clair, and his daughters Patricia Hill Shepherd (Bob), Jan Hill (Steve) and Susan Hill (Charlie), nine grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. The grandkids and great-grandkids talk about what fun it was to be with Grandpa Bud, who built wonderful yard games for their visits and challenged them to name the birds at the feeders. He was intellectually curious, could fix almost anything, and was a hard-working, generous man. He was also a reader and writer: he kept books of poetry and classic short stories close by at all times, recited long poems aloud, and loved writing humorous poems to honor his buddies, his wife Clair, and his friends and neighbors. At age 100, Bud and Clair left Santa Rosa to move back to their hometown where their daughters could help out. They were sad to move, but Bud, characteristically, quickly adjusted and when musical groups came to Oakmont, he was up there singing with them if he got the slightest encouragement. The family would like to thank Butte Home Health & Hospice and Bitz Haley's Oakmont caregivers for their compassionate care at the end of Bud's life. Burial arrangements are being handled by Newton-Bracewell. There will be a memorial gathering, with stories and music, the place and date to be determined. Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Apr. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries