HAROLD PARKER Harold Victor "Vic" Parker was born September 22, 1925, in Winfield, Kansas, the third child of Oliver Zink "OZ" Parker and Ethel Hall. His family moved to Chico in 1939. He attended Chico High, where he met his future wife, Theadora "Thea" Lemm. Both attended Chico State College. They married April 1, 1944, shortly before Vic left for the Army Air Force to work as a radio operator. Vic's brother, Wilson Parker, died in World War II as a pilot; his sister, Marge Houser, lives in Chico. Vic and Thea moved to Gridley in 1958 and opened Gridley Plumbing and Heating. They ran the business together until retiring in 1997. They had four children, Harold Victor Parker, Jr. (wife Stella), Diana Jane Parker (children Kerry, Kevin, Audrey Stewart-Martinez, and James Doughty), Linda Suzanne Parker-Bahne (husband Bill, children Shaun, Chase, Cassandra, Lindsay), Betty Jean Parker-Reynolds (son Zeb); and nine great-grandchildren. Vic was councilman and mayor of Gridley from 1976-78. Vic loved to fly, and the couple delivered plumbing supplies throughout Northern California in their Cessna. Vic loved hunting, fishing, camping, boating, water skiing, and loved to sing. They enjoyed traveling in the U.S., Canada, Alaska and various parts of England and Europe. Services will be held January 17, 11am, at Bidwell Chapel, 341 W. 3rd St, Chico. Veteran's service to follow at Glen Oaks Memorial Park.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Jan. 12, 2020