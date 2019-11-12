|
|
HAROLD VERNON JOHNS Harold passed away on October 25, 2019. There will be a Celebration of Life in Harold's honor on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Calvary Baptist Church, 2377 Foothill Blvd Oroville, California. 95966. In lieu of flowers donations in Harold's honor can be made to Hospice or . Arrangements are entrusted to Ramsey Funeral Home 530-534-3877. Please visit www.RamseyFuneralHomes.com to leave condolences for the family.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Nov. 12, 2019