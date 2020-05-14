HARRIET ADELIA JOHNS Harriet passed away on May 12, 2020 in Oroville, California just 4 days shy of her 98th birthday. Online Zoom Service will be held on May 16, 2020 at 11:00 AM. If you wish to give a memorial donation in Harriet John's name, these can go to Calvary Baptist Church in Oroville, Hospice or a charity of your choice. Arrangements are entrusted to Ramsey Funeral Home (530) 534-3877. Harriet Johns will be buried at Cypress Hill Memorial Park, 430 Magnolia Ave., Petaluma, California. Please visit www.RamseyFuneralHomes.com to leave condolences for the family.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on May 14, 2020.