HARRY BAKER Harry Leroy Baker passed away peacefully on May 20, 2019 at his daughter's home in Walnut Creek, CA where he was cared for and had lived for the past 5 years. He was born on February 27th, 1933 in Sarles, North Dakota to John and Edith Baker. He moved with his family from North Dakota to Ashland, Oregon and later to Crescent City, where he graduated from Del Norte High School in 1951. He spent two years in the US Army, serving in Trieste, Italy. Upon returning to Crescent City, he married Norah Johnson on April 21, 1956. They moved to Chico in 1957 after falling in love with the area's beauty. He then attended California State University, Chico. He was a teacher at Chico Junior High School from 1965 to 1993 where he taught English, Film Making, and Typing. In 1976, he became a partner at Agri Electric in Chico, and in 1978 started Baker Electric. He retired from the business in 2011. He enjoyed gardening, fishing, watching the NBA and spending time with his grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife, Norah who passed away in 2011. He is survived by his two children, Jeff Baker and Marci Milligan; three grandchildren; Grady, Colby and Elsie as well as his sister, Vera. Harry will have a military honor ceremony on Wednesday June 19th at 10:30am outside Newton Bracewell Mortuary followed by a lunch reception at La Hacienda at 11:30. Please come celebrate his life with us at one or both of these events.