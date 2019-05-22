|
HARRY HOLLINGS Harry Vernon Hollings, 86, born in San Francisco Feb. 8, 1933, died Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Enloe Medical Center, Chico, CA He leaves his loving wife of 55 years, Norene Hollings; 2 sons, Michael and Steven, three grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren; and many friends. After serving in the US Navy during the Korean Conflict, he began a career as co-owner in the paint manufacturing business in San Jose, CA for many years before retiring in Paradise, CA. He was an avid duck hunter, but enjoyed all hunting, fishing and boating activities. He wished for no funeral services. He will be greatly missed by family and friends.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on May 22, 2019