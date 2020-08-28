HAZEL HELEN HALL MORTENSEN Hazel Helen Hall Mortensen passed away peacefully, in her sleep, on Sunday, August 23, 2020, during an afternoon nap. She was 99 years old in age, but 17 years old in spirit! She passed away with loving care at California Park Rehab Hospital, in Chico CA, at 3:55 p.m., with devoted staff and family by her side. Mrs. Mortensen was born to George Swingle Hall and Pauline Virginia Bradshaw at her home at 1250 Normal Street in Chico CA on February 8, 1921. Her mother came to Chico in 1905, from Tennessee, and her father came to Chico in 1907, from Michigan. Both of her parents were active and well-respected in the community. Renowned for his many inventions, her father was highlighted in the Condensed History of Butte County published in 1940. She had two loving sisters, Mabel Rose Hall Carper and Virginia Rae Hall Hamilton. Both sisters preceded her in death. One nephew, Bill Hamilton, preceded her in death. She is survived by one nephew, Donald L. Carper, one niece, Carolyn Carper Mosher, four children, Tani (Richard) Perinoni, Cathy (Kirby) Andruss, Jonni (James) Dungan, and Jack Mortensen. Mrs. Mortensen is also survived by 10 grandchildren (John Gerth, David Schlenz, Tami Schlenz, Elizabeth Gibbons, Lillian McClain, Emily Davenport, Tyler Mortensen, Sara Mortensen, Hanna Mortensen, and Ronnie Andruss). Also surviving are 9 greatgrandchildren (Victoria Schlenz, Jarid Schlenz, Nneke McClain, Shylynn Caldwell, Jayanti Caldwell, Saidah Caldwell, Lyric Mortensen, Allie Schlenz, and Eddie Andruss). One great grandson preceded her in death (Daisjurr McClain). Mrs. Mortensen also had 2 greatgreatgrandsons (Rudy Hernandez and Mateo Hernandez). In 1937, Mrs. Mortensen graduated early from high school and went straight to Chico State College. There, she continued her already kindled love of music, dance, and theater. Having been a featured singer on the local radio station (KHSL) as a young girl ("The Golden Girl with The Golden Voice"), she went on to leading dramatic roles as well as choreographing the Pioneer Day Musicals at Chico State. She was of such importance that, when a reporter from the Sacramento Bee happened upon her on campus after she had been expelled for failing to attend any classes other than her dramatics, he warned campus that he would publish the impending cancellation of the musical already in production due to her expulsion. Upon hearing that, and upon Mrs. Mortensen's summons to appear before campus administration, they immediately re-instated her enrollment and the show went on! Mind you, as she left that stuffy administrative office, she knocked over every chair in her path on the way to the door! Mrs. Mortensen initially met her husband, John S. Mortensen, at Moffett Airfield; however, there was no initial magic. Later, at the Army/Air Force base in Chico CA, where she was a civilian employee in Intelligence, they met up again. In her own words, "he harassed me and I hated him." However, after he took a trip back home to Santa Monica and returned with sun-bleached hair and well-tanned, she said she no longer could resist. They were married on May 7, 1943 in Chico's Bidwell Presbyterian Church. Shortly after their marriage, her husband joined the World War II campaign in Europe (1943-1945). He wrote to her every day he was gone and she re-read and treasured those letters, particularly after his passing in Chico on July 27, 1998. Mr. and Mrs. Mortensen raised their 4 children in San Jose CA, moving from Chico in 1945. In 1981, upon her retirement as the Office Manager for a thriving Urology practice, they moved to Clear Creek CA, a favorite vacation spot during her childhood. She volunteered with hospice and worked as the Secretary for the Westwood Water District for 6-1/2 years. Her love for nature, wildlife and the outdoors was fulfilled with an abundance of walks, community activities with friends and hosting family visits over the years. After her husband's passing, Mrs. Mortensen remained in Clear Creek, managing the cold and snowy winters with the independence and fortitude she so often exhibited. She was never far from helping anyone in need and, likewise, friends and neighbors looked out for her. A longtime friend from Clear Creek, Ella Jolley, remarked upon hearing of her passing, "Every time I walk in Clear Creek, I say 'Hi' to her when I pass her house even though she hasn't been there in a long time. Hazel was a big part of our life. We love her very much." In 2008, Mrs. Mortensen moved from Clear Creek to Chico, permanently, living in a small community at Chico Mobile Estates. She was active and physically fit well in to her 90's, attending exercise classes three times a week and using the fitness equipment in the community center. When she was featured in the Chico Enterprise Record on February 5, 2011, nearing her 90th birthday, in an article entitled, "When Everyone Knew Everyone," Mrs. Mortensen said, "I'm in shape because I've spent my life dancing and moving. And whenever I can, I go barefoot. I remember as a kid, I'd have to wear shoes to school and when I got there, they came off! When I'm alone, sometimes I still dance." Hazel Helen Hall Mortensen is dancing in the heavens and among the stars now. She is with her long-missed loved ones who are rejoicing as is she. Private services will be held at Newton-Bracewell Funeral Home. A LiveStream and recording of the services can be viewed on and after Friday, August 28, 2020, at 11 a.m. at https://www.nbcfh.com/obituaries/hazel-mortensen/.Her
interment will be in the Chico Mausoleum near her parents and with her husband.