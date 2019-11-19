|
|
HAZEL JERNIGAN Mom went to be with the Lord on November 7, 2019 in Oroville, California. There will be a private family graveside service on November 22 at 9:30 AM at the Memorial Park Cemetery in Oroville. Then all family and friends will gather at 10:30 AM for Hazel's Memorial Service at the Grace Baptist Church, 3646 Oro Dam Blvd., in Oroville. The service will be followed by a reception/luncheon at the same location. In lieu of flowers the family asks that contributions be made to the Chertock/Jernigan Scholarship. Should you wish to contribute please make checks payable to CalRTA Division 32 and on the lower left memo line write Jernigan/Chertock Scholarship. Please send cards and checks to, Allan Jernigan, 1151 Hurleton Swedes Flat Rd., Oroville, CA. 95966. Arrangements have been entrusted to Ramsey Funeral Home 530-534-3877. Please visit www.RamseyFuneralHomes.com to leave condolences for the family.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Nov. 19, 2019