Chico Enterprise-Record Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ramsey Funeral Home
1175 Robinson Street
Oroville, CA 95965
(530) 534-3877
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:30 AM
Grace Baptist Church
3646 Oro Dam Blvd
Oroville, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Hazel Jernigan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hazel Jernigan


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hazel Jernigan Obituary
HAZEL JERNIGAN Mom went to be with the Lord on November 7, 2019 in Oroville, California. There will be a private family graveside service on November 22 at 9:30 AM at the Memorial Park Cemetery in Oroville. Then all family and friends will gather at 10:30 AM for Hazel's Memorial Service at the Grace Baptist Church, 3646 Oro Dam Blvd., in Oroville. The service will be followed by a reception/luncheon at the same location. In lieu of flowers the family asks that contributions be made to the Chertock/Jernigan Scholarship. Should you wish to contribute please make checks payable to CalRTA Division 32 and on the lower left memo line write Jernigan/Chertock Scholarship. Please send cards and checks to, Allan Jernigan, 1151 Hurleton Swedes Flat Rd., Oroville, CA. 95966. Arrangements have been entrusted to Ramsey Funeral Home 530-534-3877. Please visit www.RamseyFuneralHomes.com to leave condolences for the family.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Nov. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hazel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ramsey Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -