|
|
HEATHER HINSHAW-TOMAS Heather died in Chico on July 13, 2019, at the age of 84. She was born in Vacaville, California, on November 30, 1934. Heather is preceded in death by her husband, Andrew Tomas, her Parents, William Allen Hinshaw, and Thelma Elizabeth Pittman Hinshaw; brothers William Allen Hinshaw Jr, and Dean Stuart Hinshaw. She is survived by her first husband, Oliver Brooks Hill; sons Rodney Allen Hill and Stanley Brooks Hill; sisters Marion Lynn Hinshaw and Sue Ellen Hinshaw Hennig; three grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Heather was an animal lover, with lots of dogs, cats, and birds in her life. She couldn't get enough of them. She had avid interests in classical music, ancient astronauts, geology, gemology, astrology, archaeology, and genealogy. Heather's great sense of humor was appreciated by all, including her doctors and nurses, who loved her and provided exceptional care right up until the end. Heather will be greatly missed. Graveside services will be held at the Gridley Cemetery on Saturday, November 9th at 2:00 p.m
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Sept. 1, 2019