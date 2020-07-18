1/1
Heather Joann Eggleston
1983 - 2020
HEATHER JOANN EGGLESTON Heather Joann Eggleston passed suddenly at her home in Chico, CA on July 2nd. She was 37 years old. She was born in Lakeview, OR and after graduating high school in 2000 she moved to Chico, CA where she met and married her husband. The couple lived in Paradise, CA until the tragic Camp Fire of November 2018. Heather was the loving and devoted mother of two sons. She was vibrant and fun-loving, with a great sense of humor and a hearty laugh, especially at her own foibles. Heather is survived by her husband John Eggleston and her two sons John and Hudson, as well as her father Skip Damewood, her mother Ann Damewood, her sister Barbara, and her brothers Samuel and Clint. She will be missed by her family and her many, many friends. To view an obituary and send condolences online, visit NewtonBracewell.com.

Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Jul. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
